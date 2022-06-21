HSL to dedicate 200th ship to nation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 200th ship, ‘Balbir’, constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, will be dedicated to the nation on Tuesday. The ship will be handed over to the Indian Navy to mark the 81st foundation day of HSL. It will also hand over the 2000th ship ‘SCI Pawan’ repaired by it to Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on the occasion.

HSL released a book titled ‘200 Ships and Beyond’ to celebrate its glorious history of eight plus decades. It also launched three Information Technology-based applications for annual property returns, NIC mail access from LAN PC and QR code payment for tax invoices to customers.

It also refurbished the submarine pump test bed facility and renovated quarters in HSL residential Colony for the benefit of employees. The major reforms undertaken at HSL in the past few months have propelled its growth.