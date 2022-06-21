STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

HSL to dedicate 200th ship to nation

The 200th ship, ‘Balbir’, constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, will be dedicated to the nation on Tuesday.

Published: 21st June 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The 200th ship, ‘Balbir’, constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, will be dedicated to the nation on Tuesday. The ship will be handed over to the Indian Navy to mark the 81st foundation day of HSL. It will also hand over the 2000th ship ‘SCI Pawan’ repaired by it to Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on the occasion.

HSL released a book titled ‘200 Ships and Beyond’ to celebrate its glorious history of eight plus decades. It also launched three Information Technology-based applications for annual property returns, NIC mail access from LAN PC and QR code payment for tax invoices to customers.

It also refurbished the submarine pump test bed facility and renovated quarters in HSL residential Colony for the benefit of employees. The major reforms undertaken at HSL in the past few months have propelled its growth. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balbir Hindustan Shipyard Ltd Indian Navy
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp