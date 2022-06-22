STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boat rides in Pulicat, watch towers at Nelapattu

The official explained that the tourism department will also execute various development works to attract more tourists to Pulicat lake and Nelapattu sanctuary.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Soon, tourists can enjoy a boat ride and witness the pristine and serene beauty of Pulicat, the second-largest saltwater lake in the country. Ornithologists will have an opportunity to get a close sight of migratory birds such as flamingos from ‘Bird Watch Towers’ to be set up at  Nelapattu bird sanctuary, as the State government has decided to develop Pulicat and Nelapattu as eco-tourism spots. 

“The forest and tourism departments have devised separate development plans for Pulicat and Nelapattu. Recently, the government approved works worth Rs 2 crore proposed by the forest department. The forest department will develop nesting for flamingos, which migrate to Nelapattu bird sanctuary during November for nesting and breeding,” Regional Director (Tourism) Murali Krishna told TNIE.

The official explained that the tourism department will also execute various development works to attract more tourists to Pulicat lake and Nelapattu sanctuary.“The tourism department is planning to construct deer and crocodile parks, trekking, jungle huts, amusement and children’s park, cafeterias, landscaping, fountains and VIP jungle rest houses (resorts) at the two tourist spots,” the official said.

Elaborating on the boat operations in Pulicat lake, the official said, “Plans are afoot to start boating in the lake. The department will invite private parties to operate boats in the lake.” Since the two spots have been declared the eco tourism centres, the natural habitat of the wildlife sanctuary will not be spoiled. Srinivasulu Nayak, Depuy Director (Fisheries) added, “The usage of plastic and items that create sound pollution will be banned at Nelapattu.”

