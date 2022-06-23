Byju’s to train 35 lakh students under CSR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government has entered into an MoU with Byju’s to impart spoken English training to students of class 4 to class 8 in government schools. Byju’s, a renowned institution in the field of education, has come forward to serve 35 lakh students in the state and will undertake the programme under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He was speaking to the media after releasing the Intermediate results here on Wednesday.

The government will launch 884 new junior colleges in the state from the current academic year, the minister said, adding that it may review its decision to convert 25 junior colleges into girls only, if technical problems arise. The government is planning to upgrade high schools up to class 10 as junior colleges in line with the government’s decision to have two junior colleges in each Mandal. There are 679 mandals in the state. The minister said the existing staff will be reorganised and new appointments will be made, if necessary.

The minister said tabs would be provided to Class VIII students in government schools in the state. The Chief minister will make the announcement on the provision of laptops to the students at the ‘Amma Vodi’ programme to be held in Srikakulam on May 27. To a question, the Department of Education is analysing the reasons for the low pass percentage in some districts in the Intermediate examination and to take necessary steps to achieve better results.

Principal Secretary, Department of Education B Rajasekhar, Secretary, and Commissioner of Intermediate Education Council M.V. Seshagiri Babu and Controller of Examinations GV Prabhakara Reddy were present.