CM Jagan to inaugurate Vakulamata Temple at Patakalva in Tirupati today

TIRUPATI: Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said all arrangements are in place for the inauguration of the Sri Vakulamata temple near Patakalva (Perur Banda) by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the arrangements at Sri Vakulamata temple on Wednesday, he said it took three years for the temple rejuvenation in 83.42 acres. The TTD is also building a Kalyana Mandapam and a rest house on the premises.He said the temple will open up for devotees from June 23 afternoon.

TTD Agama advisor Dr Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu said as per Skanda, Varaha, and Bhavisyottara Puranas, Sri Vakulamata is believed to be the mother of Sri Venkateswara.Narrating the significance of the temple, he said the temple was developed as per Agama Shastra and the gopuram has been gold-plated with 20 kg gold with the support of the TTD. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy inspected the arrangements at Sri Vakulamata temple in Patakalva Wednesday.

As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting the temple Thursday, the EO along with other officials personally inspected the arrangements. JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and others were present.

Meanwhile, in connection with Maha Samprokshanam on Thursday, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed at Sri Vakulamata temple in Patakalva on Wednesday. Earlier in the morning, Ratnadhivasam, Vimana Gopurakalasa Sthapana, Ratnanyasam, Dhatunyasam and other Vaidic rituals were performed. MP PV Mithun Reddy, TTD Board members Ashok Kumar and other officials were also present.

Temple to open for devotees today afternoon

