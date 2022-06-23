Group-1 posts: Andhra HC reserves orders on plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday reserved its orders on a petition seeking stay on the single judge verdict allowing the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) to conduct interviews for Group-I posts.

The single judge bench had heard the petition filed by some aspirants alleging irregularities in evaluation of answer papers and allowed the APPSC to conduct interviews, but made it clear that the outcome of the results would be subject to its final verdict.

A petition was filed before the division bench seeking directions to the APPSC not to give postings to candidates who appeared for interviews.

The bench of Justice Ch Praveen Kumar and Justice T Rajasekhar directed the APPSC to inform it the date by which it would it give postings to the selected candidates and said no interim orders would be given till such a date.