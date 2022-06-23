Nadikudi residents say effluents making them sick

Bandhavi Annam By

GUNTUR: Many people in Nadikudi blamed air and water pollution for skin allergies and respiratory ailments they are seeking treatment for. They alleged untreated discharges from ten factories in the Nadikudi industrial area were being released into the river bodies, which made them ill. People in Irikepalli, Narayanapuram, Durgabhavani Colony and SC Colony also had similar complaints.

“Untreated discharges are mixing with underground water changing its colour and taste. Many people are suffering from skin and respiratory problems due to the smoke and dust particles the factories emanate,” the villagers demanded, and claimed that many of their cattle died in the past few months due to the pollution.

They demanded that the State government and the local administration take necessary action and shut down the factories.Two years ago, upon receiving similar complaints from the locals, pollution control board officials carried out an inspection and shut down all the ten factories as they found that industrial discharges were not being treated. All units resumed functioning a few months later after assuring the officials that all necessary measures would be taken henceforth.

PCB executive engineer (Palnadu) Narayana told TNIE: “Since the last incident, zonal officials have been conducting inspections in the industrial belt once every six months. Till the last inspections in April this year, the units were found to be following all the regulations and treating industrial waste they generated.”

“Since the locals have have raised the issue again, inspections are being conducted now. Samples will be collected from eight factories and tested, and a report will be submitted to the district officials for further action,” he added.

On Wednesday, district collector Sivashankar visited Irikepalli village to examine the situation on the ground. He said further inspections will be launched and the factories would be shut if the allegations were correct.