Andhra Pradesh: Atmakur bypoll peaceful, voter turnout dips to 64%

By Express News Service

NELLORE: As many as 64.27 per cent of the 2.11 lakh electorate in the Atmakur Assembly constituency exercised their right to franchise in the by-election held on Thursday. The polling was peaceful, barring stray incidents of heated arguments between the agents of the main contenders, the YSRC and BJP. The votes would be taken up for counting at Atmakur Engineering College in Nellorepalem on June 26, Sunday.

The voter turnout was poor compared to the 2019 general elections when 82.44 per cent of the electorate had cast their votes. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of the sitting YSRC MLA and former minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, in February.

The total number of votes polled was 1,36,905, including 69,397 women voters, and 208 postal ballots, officials said. In 2019, as many as 1,72,288 voters had exercised their franchise. Political pundits attributed the low turnout to TDP’s decision against fielding its candidate. The TDP decided against contesting the poll in accordance with its policy not to challenge the kin of any deceased MLA in the bypoll.

The polling commenced at 7 am, and in the first two hours, on average, 11.56 per cent of votes were polled in all 279 polling stations. Short queues were seen at most polling stations in Atmakur town and also in rural areas by 10 am. The polling percentage increased to 24.92 per cent by 11 am, and by 1 pm, around 44.14 per cent of voters had cast their votes. It increased to 54.66 per cent by 3 pm. With just one hour left at 5 pm, 61.70 per cent of voters had turned up at the stations.

District Electoral Officer and Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu along with SP Ch Vijaya Rao monitored the polling through webcasting for some time from Tikkana Bhavan in Nellore city. Mekapati Vikram Reddy, YSR Congress party contender for the bypoll cast his vote at Brahmanapalle village in Marripadu.

Senior citizens came forward voluntarily to exercise their right to vote at all polling stations. Police personnel deployed at the polling stations were seen assisting the elders. The collector appreciated the efforts of 226 Indian Red Cross Society volunteers for helping the aged and the disabled get to the polling stations.

Mild tension prevailed in Krishnapuram of Marripadu mandal where a BJP agent was allegedly kidnapped by the ruling party. BJP candidate G Bharat Kumar saw the agent, Vishnu, being taken away at Timmanaidupet. The candidate intercepted the vehicle, ‘rescued’ Vishnu, and alerted the police.

A verbal duel took place between YSR Congress and BJP leaders in Atmakur segment. Words were exchanged between Mekapati Rajareddy, uncle of the YSRC candidate, and the BJP candidate at a booth in Batasinganapalli village. Bharat Kumar warned that the BJP would not keep quiet if the ruling party resorted to malpractice. He accused Rajareddy of threatening BJP leaders and cadres.

A similar incident was reported at DC Palli village of Marripadu Mandal, where Bharat Kumar entered into heated arguments with local YSRC party leaders. He accused the YSRC leaders of rigging the poll.

In the 2019 election, Goutham Reddy had defeated his nearest rival, Bollineni Krishnayya of the TDP by a margin of 22,276 votes.

