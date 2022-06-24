Discoms to buy power from July to meet demand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the expected power shortage due to the coal crisis in the coming months, power utilities have devised a short-term plan to purchase power ranging from 500 MW to 1500 MW daily based on demand from July to October to ensure 24x7 quality and reliable power supply on a sustainable basis in the State.

During a virtual review meeting by Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on the power supply position with power utilities on Thursday, officials explained the measures being taken to provide 24x7 power supply during the expected coal crisis in the coming months. They informed the minister that the thermal power plants across the country may not be able to address the increase in power demand in the coming months due to severe shortage of coal that is expected as the southwest monsoon may hamper mining and transportation of coal in the country.

Even as India has a capacity to mine over 1500 million tonnes of coal, the total production was only 777 million tonnes last year. As the coal reserves are not at expected level at thermal power stations this year as well and it may not be possible to increase adequate coal stocks, the country may face another coal shortage in the coming months. The electricity demand in the State for July, August, September and October is expected to be 5,684 MU, 6,517 MU, 6,071 MU and 6,224 MU respectively, which is estimated to rise by 6%, compared to the demand for the same period last year.

AP Discoms have initiated a bilateral procurement through a transparent competitive bidding process in DEEP e-bidding portal under the control of the Ministry of Power and floated a tender for procurement of shortfall power in the short term. The e-Reverse Auction for the said tender concludes on June 28 and the successful bidders will be finalised by Discoms on June 29, the officials explained.

Appreciating the efforts of the power utilities to address the coal and power shortage in the coming months, Peddireddy said the government is determined to protect the interests of the people and ensure 24x7 power supply.

“Ours is a pro-public government. We never compromise on protecting the public interests in the power sector. Our ultimate objective is to provide 24x7 power supply on a sustainable basis and strengthen the power sector, besides ensuring welfare of people and economic development of the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on supplying 24x7 power to the remotest household in the State” the Energy Minister said.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand informed that the power utilities are continuously pursuing with the Union Ministry of Coal and Railways to improve coal supplies to thermal power plants in the State keeping the rising electricity demand and coal shortage in mind. He urged Discoms to take measures to avoid disruption in power supply.

The officials said the demand on June 22 was 188.04 MU and it was met by APGENCO Thermal (58.97 MU), Hydel (6.03 MU), Central Generating Stations (24.79 MU), independent power producers (2.92 MU), wind (40.67 MU), solar (18.02 MU), market purchases (27.11 MU) and other sources.