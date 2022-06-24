Dulhan scheme discontinued for want of funds: Andhra to HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday informed the AP High Court that it could not continue the Dulhan scheme due to paucity of funds. The scheme was introduced by the previous TDP government, under which poor Muslims were provided Rs 50,000 for the conduct of their daughters’ marriage. The YSRC promised to increase the aid to Rs 1 lakh. The promise remains unfulfilled. Hence, a petition was filed by Minorities Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi president Md Farooq Shabli, seeking directions to the government to implement the scheme.

Hearing the petition, a division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu questioned the government assistant pleader, who informed the court about government’s inability to continue it, on what basis, he has informed the court that it could not be continued. When he said he had submitted what officials informed him, the bench directed the government to file an affidavit and posted the case to July 7.