North American medical college alumni to fund construction of mother, child block 

Taking into account the shortage of beds and lack of basic amenities, the government had decided to build the block in 2019.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After years of delay, the construction of a new maternity and child block on the premises of the Guntur Government General Hospital is back on track. Government Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA) will fund the project entirely, according to a memorandum of understanding between the State government and the association signed earlier this week. 

Taking into account the shortage of beds and lack of basic amenities, the government had decided to build the block in 2019. At the time, GMCANA promised to cover fifty percent of the total cost, estimated to be around Rs 70 crore. Though the project was taken up, there were several delays and the woes of patients remained unsolved. 

As per the fresh plans, the proposed G+5 building will accommodate 650 beds and modern equipment, all of which will be established at Rs 86.80 crore. GGH chief Dr. Neelam Prabhavathi told TNIE that super-specialty facilities could be provided to the patients at the new block. “As a new MoU was signed, works will start soon. The GGH is a major hospital that caters to the people from the erstwhile Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam districts.”

