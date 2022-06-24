STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Rangu rallu’ hunters’ tryst with luck tramples sprouting hopes of farmers

Some farmers, armed with sticks, stay awake all night to keep a watch on treasure hunting in their farm land. 

Published: 24th June 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer, paddy

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: The annual hunt for ‘rangu rallu’ (coloured stones) in Tuggali mandal of Kurnool district might fetch a bounty for the lucky ones, but for the farmers in the region, the hunt is proving to be a bane. 

With hundreds of people from all over the district, and even from Karnataka, trampling their fields every year at a time when their crop is germinating, the farmers, this year, have vowed not to let treasure hunters ruin their crop. Armed with sticks, farmers have formed groups and are driving away treasure hunters from the fields. 

Farmers in Tuggali, Chippagiri & Maddikera
mandals have put up boards urging treasure
hunters not to dig their fields | EXPRESS 

Anticipating trouble, police have also started counselling the hunters not to venture into fields and create problems for the farmers. 

Several farmers in the villages of Tuggali, Chippagiri and Maddikera mandals, where the diamond hunt began after the first rains of the season, have put up request boards urging the treasure hunters not to dig their fields as it would damage their crops.

For the last couple of weeks, the villagers have been looking after their fields round-the-clock and formed groups to prevent the treasure hunters from trespassing into their farm lands.Every year treasure hunters dig the soil in nearly 15,000 hectares of agriculture fields to find diamonds. 

Crops like ground nut, red gram, cotton, tomato, millets are cultivated in the region and currently, these crops are in the germination stage.The villagers are leaving no stone unturned and are even making announcements in villages like Jonnagiri, Pagidirai, Peravali urging the treasure hunters against entering into the region. They have also warned the trespassers of punishments.Some farmers, armed with sticks, stay awake all night to keep a watch on treasure hunting in their farm land. 

A farmer, B Maddilety, from Peravali village rued, “Every year, we suffer losses with the outsiders digging out our fields indiscriminately in search of precious stones. This year, we won’t allow them to damage our crops.’’Another farmer, Ranga Goud, urged the police to book cases against the strangers who trespass into the fields, searching for coloured stones and diamonds. He also demanded action against the diamond traders who wait to buy the precious stones. “These traders are the real culprits as they encourage outsiders to take up a massive diamond hunt,” Goud alleged. 

He further asked the government to offer compensation for the loss of crop due to such unauthorised activities. Speaking to TNIE, Jonnagiri police station sub-inspector K Ramanjaneyulu said if any Karmer lodges a complaint regarding the trespassing of unauthorised persons into the fields, they will take action. “We are counselling outsiders not to go into farm lands in search of precious stones as farmers have started cultivation,” he said.  

Significance of treasure hunt after monsoon showers

Every year after the first rains of the season, treasure hunters from Anantapur, Kadapa and Prakasam districts and from Bellary in Karnataka arrive at fields in Jonnagiri, Peravali, Pagidirayi, Tuggali, Basinepalle, Yerragudi, Madananthapuram, Maddikera, etc, looking to try their luck in finding precious stones. It is also believed that Sri Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara empire and his minister Timmarusu hid a treasure of gem stones which show up after the rain. About `4 crore worth diamonds are found in the fields every year

The science behind finding precious stones

A scientific research taken up by the geologists of Andhra Pradesh University in the Eastern Ghats Mobile Belt (EGMB) found a deposit of precious and semi-precious stones, including, alexandrite, cat’s eye, aquamarine, ruby, moonstone, garnet, tourmaline, sillimanite, zicron, epidote, rock crystal, rose quartz, smoky quartz and green quartz, which are in high demand in States like Rajasthan and Gujarat

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rangu Rellu
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp