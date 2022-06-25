Ashwin Hebbar gets Rs 8.7 lakh in APL auction, Ricky Bhui second with Rs 8.1 lakh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ashwin Hebbar became the highest-paid player with Vizag Warriors clinching him for Rs 8.7 lakh during the Andhra Premier League season one auction held here on Friday. The right handed batsman is playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Ricky Bhui with Rs 8.1 lakh is the second highest paid player. He was chosen by Bezawada Tigers. Other highest paid players are Venkata Sasikanth (Godavari Titans) Rs 6.1 lakh, Poreddy Girinath Reddy (Rayalaseema Kings) Rs 6.1 lakh, Srikar Bharat (Uttarandhra Lions) Rs 6 lakh, Nitish Kumar Reddy (Godavari Titan) Rs 5 lakh, Chepurupalli Stephen (Coastal Riders) Rs 4.5 lakh, Dharma Naren Reddy (Vizag Warriors) Rs 4 lakh, and Shaik Rasheed (Rayalaseema Kings) Rs 3.5 lakh.

Charu Sharma conducts auction of players for APL T20

Noted commentator Charu Sharma was the host of the auction. The members of the APL Governing Council were present. The bidding was conducted as per the category given to the players. The bidding was conducted in a professional manner duly matching with that of IPL. Gopinath Reddy, treasurer of ACA, thanked all the franchise owners for participating in the bidding in a professional manner.