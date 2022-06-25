STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ashwin Hebbar gets Rs 8.7 lakh in APL auction, Ricky Bhui second with Rs 8.1 lakh

Ashwin Hebbar became the highest paid player with Vizag Warriors clinching him for Rs 8.7 lakh during the Andhra Premier League season one auction held here on Friday.

Published: 25th June 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ashwin Hebbar became the highest-paid player with Vizag Warriors clinching him for Rs 8.7 lakh during the Andhra Premier League season one auction held here on Friday. The right handed batsman is playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. 

Ricky Bhui with Rs 8.1 lakh is the second highest paid player. He was chosen by Bezawada Tigers. Other highest paid players are Venkata Sasikanth (Godavari Titans) Rs 6.1 lakh, Poreddy Girinath Reddy (Rayalaseema Kings) Rs 6.1 lakh, Srikar Bharat (Uttarandhra Lions) Rs 6 lakh, Nitish Kumar Reddy (Godavari Titan) Rs 5 lakh, Chepurupalli Stephen (Coastal Riders) Rs 4.5 lakh, Dharma Naren Reddy (Vizag Warriors) Rs 4 lakh, and Shaik Rasheed (Rayalaseema Kings) Rs 3.5 lakh.

Charu Sharma conducts auction of players for APL T20  
teams in Visakhapatnam on Friday I express

Noted commentator Charu Sharma was the host of the auction. The members of the APL Governing Council were present. The bidding was conducted as per the category given to the players. The bidding was conducted in a professional manner duly matching with that of IPL. Gopinath Reddy,  treasurer of ACA, thanked all the franchise owners for participating in the bidding in a professional manner. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Premier League Ashwin Hebbar Vizag Warriors
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp