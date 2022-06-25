CM Jagan approves renaming Konaseema district after Dr BR Ambedkar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the renaming of Konaseema as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, on Friday.Anticipating trouble, the police had stepped up vigil in the district on Thursday.

Police personnel were deployed at strategic locations. Such security arrangements were necessitated in view of the riots that erupted in Amalapuram town on May 24. Gazette notification for renaming the district was issued on May 19 and a month’s time was given for making suggestions and objections, if any. Eight police outposts were set up and security was beefed up in Razole, Ravulapalem, Mandapeta and Muramalla as well. APSP battalions were deployed in trouble-prone areas.

Among other decisions, the cabinet gave its nod to disburse Rs 6,594.60 crore under the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme on June 27. As many as 43,96,402 beneficiaries (mothers of school-going children), including 5,48,329 fresh applicants, will receive the aid. A total of 82,31,502 children stand to benefit from the welfare scheme.

As part of the government’s pact with education-technology major Byju’s, the cabinet approved the distribution of tablets to 4.7 lakh Class 8 students. It may be noted that the government is taking measures to implement CBSE syllabus in government schools by 2025.

Briefing the media, Minister for Information and Public Relations Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna explained that among the total Amma Vodi scheme beneficiaries, 54 per cent are BCs, 21 per cent are SCs, 6 per cent are STs and 19 per cent are OBCs. “As part of our agreement with Byju’s, we will be providing 4.7 lakh tabs to Class 8 students this academic year in government schools. The CM intends to prepare the students from Andhra Pradesh for the global competitive arena,” he said.

Stating that the welfare calendar for July 2022 was approved, the minister said aid under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka will be given on July 5, YSR Vahana Mitra on July 13, Kapu Nestam on July 22 and Jagananna Thodu on July 26.

Asserting that the government does not shy away from responsibilities in implementing welfare schemes, he said financial assistance under all schemes was being disbursed in a transparent manner. “Eligible people, who were left out, also have an opportunity to re-apply. A social audit is being conducted at the village and ward level to ensure no eligible person is left out,” he elaborated.

The Cabinet has decided to extend power subsidy to aqua farmers who have 10 acres land. Further, a Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package of Rs 216.71 crore for those displaced by the Vamsadhara Project was also approved.

The cabinet also gave a green signal for the changes made in the PRC GO, as per the recommendations made of the committee. “An approval has been given for additional quantum of pension for those aged 70 and above, hike in funeral charges to Rs 25,000 from Rs 20,000, waiver of interim relief recovery from July 1, 2019 to March 21, 2020,” the I&PR minister explained.

A Group-I job would be provided to Arjuna Awardee in the field of archery, Jyoti Surekha and she would appointed as a deputy collector.Among its other decisions, the cabinet approved the green energy project being set up in AP by Adani Group with an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore to generate 3,700 MW of power in a phased manner. “Farmers stand to get an assured income of Rs 30,000 per acre once the project is grounded,” the minister pointed out.

Approvals were accorded for the recruitment of 3,530 people at medical colleges being established in Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, and Nandyal along with 2,558 jobs in hospitals under AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad across the State. The cabinet also decide to allocate Rs 3,148.68 acres to YSR Steel Corporation and consider it as State government’s equity.

