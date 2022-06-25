STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 1,750 crore-ATC Tires plant inauguration in August

The plant with 135 MT capacity per day is being set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,750 crore and it will provide direct employment to 2,000 people.

ATC Tires Director Toshio Fujiwara calls on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ATC Tires Director Toshio Fujiwara, along with a delegation, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday and invited him for the inauguration of the new (ATC Tires AP Private Limited) plant being set up at Achutapuram in Visakhapatnam district in August. The plant with 135 MT capacity per day is being set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,750 crore and it will provide direct employment to 2,000 people.

ATC - The Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd has emerged as a world leader in the off-highway tire (OHT) business. Over the years, the company has expanded to 120 countries in six continents. In India, ATC has manufacturing plants at Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) and Dahej (Gujarat). ATC manufactures small tires (AFC segment), large bias tires (agri & cons), radial tires (agri), radial (OTR), bias tires, OTR tires, forestry tires and solid tires.

Minister for Industries, Investments and Commerce Gudivada Amarnath, ATC Tires AP Pvt Ltd Executive Vice-Presidents Prahlad Reddy and Ambareesh R Shinde, PR Head YV Krishnam Raju, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valavan and Director of Industries Srijana Gummallawere present.

