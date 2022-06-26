STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cooking competition for AP, TS women; final in Hyderabad

The finals will be held  in Hyderabad on October 16 and the winners will be given prizes. 

Published: 26th June 2022 05:42 AM

Members of Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs and chefs during curtain raiser event of the cooking competition in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE) is organising PauSHEtik cooking competitions for women in AP and Telangana. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, COWE  national president Madhu Tyagi said that the COWE is organising various programmes to help women industrialists.

In AP, cooking competitions will be held at Rajahmundry (June 30), Anantapur (July 11), Nellore (July 21) and Tirupati (August 1). 

Millet recipes will be given preference in the competitions. The cooking competition will also be held in five regions in Telangana. The finals will be held  in Hyderabad on October 16 and the winners will be given prizes. 

PauSHEtik in-charge Suman Kumar said that the next cooking competition will be held at Hotel Shelton, Rajahmundry on June 30. Registration fee is Rs 200. For more details interested women can contact: 9866668911. 

Women interested in establishing industries will be provided adequate financial assistance by COWE, she said. COWE AP secretary Sandhya and renowned chefs were also present.

