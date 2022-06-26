STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRDA identifies 104 beneficiaries for MIG Layout

The CRDA is also moving towards setting up smart smart townships in 26 constituencies under APCRDA.

Published: 26th June 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As many as 104 beneficiaries have been identified through e-lottery for housing at MIG Layout, Navuluru village in Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation limits, said Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav.

The e-lottery process was held at APCRDA office here on Saturday. The CRDA commissioner pulled out the lottery and handed over the allotment certificates of the plots following the government regulations. Five of the 104 beneficiaries are government employees and one a retired government employee. Live streaming of the e-lottery programme was done on the CRDA social media platforms.

Vivek Yadav said those who bought plots in the CRDA MIG layout will have lucrative benefits in the future. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the layout on January 11 and the plots evoked a good response from the public. Candidates who obtained certification through e-lottery should reach an agreement within a month and pay 30 per cent of the installment amount within a month. 

Another 30 percent of the amount must be paid in six months and the remaining within a year. Candidates who pay the entire installment within the first month will be given a 5 per cent discount and will be given preference in plot registration.The layout, which has been approved by the State government, has been facilitated by the APRERA registration. 

"We are also building 40-ft internal CC roads and connect them with 60- and 80-ft roads. In addition, sidewalks, STPs, rainwater drains, parks, landscaping development and street lighting will also be introduced there," Vivek Yadav said. The CRDA is also moving towards setting up smart smart townships in 26 constituencies under APCRDA. 
 

