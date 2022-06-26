STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DSP-level probe ordered into medico’s suicide

The government pleader submitted to the court that they are still awaiting the forensic report in the case. 

Image used for representational purpose only.

VIJAYAWADA: With the CBI stating that it has no time to investigate the suicide of medico Pushpak Naik, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Director-General of Police to appoint an officer of DSP and above rank to investigate the case within the next six months.

In a recent hearing, Justice DVNS Somayajulu said already there has been a lot of delay in the case investigation and directed the DGP not to entrust any other work  to the investigating officer of the case. He further asked the police department to inform the court about the progress in the case investigation by July 20. 

Pushpak Naik, a student of Alluri Sitarama Raju Medical College in Eluru, died by suicide in 2019. Suspecting foul play in his death, Pushpak Naik’s mother G Varalakshmi approached the High Court seeking a CBI probe. The government pleader submitted to the court that they are still awaiting the forensic report in the case. The court expressed its dismay over the failure of police in getting the forensic report since 2019.

