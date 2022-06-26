It’s reign of destruction, says TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday described the three-year regime of the YSRC as a ‘rule of destruction and demolitions’. Naidu strongly criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to mark the completion of three years of Praja Vedika demolition in Amaravati Capital City. Naidu alleged that Jagan derived sadistic pleasure by demolishing Praja Vedika.

Taking to Twitter, the TDP chief said Jagan demolished Praja Vedika soon after coming to power so as to give an indication of future destruction all over the State. There was destruction all over, but no construction in the past three years, he observed. The Chief Minister is running his administration from the same buildings constructed during the previous TDP regime. This was enough to say that Jagan was not capable of doing anything. At least now, Jagan should realise how construction is more difficult than destruction, the Opposition Leader suggested.