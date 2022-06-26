Plastic-free Planet is our dream: Founders of ‘Eatlery Products’

IVNP Prasad Babu By

ONGOLE: Pammi Sesha Reddy and his cousin S Mahindra Reddy, both techies, finally realised their years-long dream of contributing their efforts to protect Mother Earth from the plastic ‘devil’ in 2020. That year, they set up a manufacturing unit for bio-covers and biodegradable household articles at Konijedu. Sesha hails from a modest farmers’ family at Konijedu located in Prakasam’s Tanguturu mandal. Mahindra works as a data architect at a pharma company in the US.

Since childhood, the cousins had been wanting to do their bit in soil protection and nature conservation. With the help of their another US-based brother Subba Reddy, the cousins toured Germany, China, Vietnam and a few other countries looking for a suitable technology to launch the manufacturing of biodegradable carry bags that can replace plastic bags. They shared their ideas with former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who is also their relative. The latter encouraged and extended his full support to them in establishing the manufacturing unit.

With an estimated capital of Rs 4.5 crore, the brothers started ‘Eatlery Products’, which uses naturally available products as raw materials. Claiming that their product is the best alternative to plastic bags, Sesha and Mahindra said the bio-covers are strong enough to hold goods weighing 2 kg. “At present, we are importing raw materials from Germany as their quality plays a key role in the manufacturing. Our equipment has monthly production limit of 100 tonnes. As of now, we are at 20-25 tonnes per month. We strongly believe that within a couple of months we will reach 50 tonnes of monthly production

“We met TTD chief YV Subba Reddy and explained to him about our products. We requested him to allow us to supply bio-parcel covers to the TTD for prasadam distribution. He has approved our request and we are getting orders from the TTD as well,” Sesha added.