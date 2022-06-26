STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rainfall occurs at many places in coastal Andhra in last 24 hours 

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places in Rayalaseema. 

Published: 26th June 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 05:45 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of active southwest monsoon over coastal Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places in Rayalaseema. 

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), the highest rainfall of 7.5 cm occurred at Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) report said the highest rainfall of 7 cm was reported in Srungavarapukota and Bondapalle in Vizianagaram and at Ranastalam in Srikakulam. 

Heavy rain lashed Visakhapatnam on Saturday I G Satyanarayana

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Vijayawada city experienced 3 cm rainfall. Water logging on roads at several places caused severe inconvenience to commuters.According to an IMD forecast for the next 24 hours, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in coastal districts on Sunday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places in all coastal districts, while it will be one or two places in Rayalaseema region. 

