Rs 775-crore Annamayya dam likely

According to sources, the department has proposed three different projects and finally, it was decided to have more gates and enhanced discharge capacity.

Published: 26th June 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Annamaiah district irrigation officials submitted proposals to build a concrete dam for the Annamayya project in Rajampet at an estimated cost of Rs 775 crore. The earthen bund of the project was washed away in a flash flood in November last, resulting in human and property loss on a large scale.

The new proposal was made after the technical experts committee and a high-level committee visited the damaged project last month. As per the committee’s recommendations, it was decided to have the new design with 16 crest gates instead of the 5 crest gates in the existing projects. Further, the discharge capacity of the project will be increased from the existing 1.8 lakh cusecs to 5.85 lakh cusecs. 

The project, located on the outskirts of Badanagadda village, 25 kms from Rajampet town in Annamaiah district, was constructed in 2001 and suffered heavy damage after earthen bund was washed away in the flash floods in November last. As many as 38 people had died in the deluge. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised a speedy reconstruction of Annamaiah and Pincha projects, which suffered damage due to flash floods. 

A committee headed by engineer-in-chief (irrigation) visited the project on March 29. The changed hydrology in the district since 2001 was also taken into consideration. According to sources, the department has proposed three different projects and finally, it was decided to have more gates and enhanced discharge capacity. In place of the existing 5 crest gates, sixteen gates have been proposed. 

