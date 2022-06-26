SDSC director, ANU V-C take part in RVR&JC graduation ceremony

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Rajarajan, director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), emphasised why students should become a guiding force for the society. Addressing the gathering at the fifth Graduation Day ceremony of RVR&JC College of Engineering in Chowdavaram, Guntur district, Rajarajan said by becoming graduates the students crossed an important milestone in their lives. “Now, their thoughts should help them further their own career while also helping the society,” he said and recalled the contributions of Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan to space science.

ANU V-C Prof P Rajasekhar said only with determination and hardwork can a student reach goals he set for himself. College chairman Dr Rayapati Srinivas stressed on moral and ethical values to do well in life. He said 1,474 students from the college got jobs at 70 prominent companies in 2022.