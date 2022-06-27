Andhra Pradesh: Fresh pugmarks of tiger found in Rowthulapudi Mandal

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Pug marks of the tiger, which is on the prowl, were found near a banana plantation at Lachireddy Palem in Rowthulapudi Mandal on Sunday. Two days ago, the tiger hunted a cow in the Narsipatnam division.

Analysing the fresh pug marks, officials said the tiger is healthy. IKV Raju, district forest officer, said the Tadoba forest tiger conservation team could not come to Kakinada due to an emergency situation in Maharashtra.

The forest officials and Prathipadu police set up boards urging the public not to travel between S Pydipala and Lachireddy Palem villages as the tiger is on the prowl.