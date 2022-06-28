STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deny bail to D Sivasankar Reddy, daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy urge HC

Sivasankar’s counsel T Niranjan Reddy said there was no evidence to prove that the petitioner was involved in the murder and he was arrested based on the statement of another accused.

Published: 28th June 2022 04:00 AM

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The counsel for N Sunitha, daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy, urged the High Court not to grant bail to D Sivasankar Reddy, who is an accused in the murder of the former minister, as he may influence witnesses. Sunitha’s counsel P Venkateswarlu informed the court that Sivasankar was threatening the witnesses even as he was lodged in the prison and urged the court not to grant him bail till the end of the case trial. He also informed the court that Sivasankar had been trying to obstruct the CBI probe into the case and had even lodged cases against CBI officials.

Sivasankar’s counsel T Niranjan Reddy said there was no evidence to prove that the petitioner was involved in the murder and he was arrested based on the statement of another accused Shaik Dastagiri, who turned approver in the case. He sought bail to the petitioner as the trial court had taken the CBI charge-sheet into consideration.

