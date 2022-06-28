Government has no right to sell Amaravati land: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for not laying a single brick for the construction of Capital City Amaravati in the last three years. How could the YSRC government put up Amaravati lands for sale at `10 crore per acre when it described the capital region as ‘smasanam’ earlier? the Opposition Leader questioned.

Addressing the TDP strategy committee meeting, Naidu flayed the YSRC regime for not making any effort in the past three years to complete the buildings meant for government employees in Amaravati. It was not correct to give these buildings to private institutions on hire, he remarked.

Stating that the ruling YSRC could not increase its vote share in Atmakur bypoll though it distributed a lot of money, Naidu asked YSRC leaders to explain why there was no rise in votes polled for the party though the main opposition was not in the contest. This was only because of the severe anti-government sentiment against the YSRC, he reasoned.

Naidu accused Jagan of betraying the people in the name of welfare programmes in the last three years as arbitrary guidelines were set only to reduce the number of beneficiaries. The number of Amma Vodi beneficiaries declined by over 52,000 in the State. The single woman pension was cut for lakhs of beneficiaries by increasing the eligibility age to 50 years, the TDP chief deplored.