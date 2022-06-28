STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government has no right to sell Amaravati land: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu accused Jagan of betraying the people in the name of welfare programmes in the last three years as arbitrary guidelines were set only to reduce the number of beneficiaries.

Published: 28th June 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for not laying a single brick for the construction of Capital City Amaravati in the last three years. How could the YSRC government put up Amaravati lands for sale at `10 crore per acre when it described the capital region as ‘smasanam’ earlier? the Opposition Leader questioned.

Addressing the TDP strategy committee meeting, Naidu flayed the YSRC regime for not making any effort in the past three years to complete the buildings meant for government employees in Amaravati. It was not correct to give these buildings to private institutions on hire, he remarked.

Stating that the ruling YSRC could not increase its vote share in Atmakur bypoll though it distributed a lot of money, Naidu asked YSRC leaders to explain why there was no rise in votes polled for the party though the main opposition was not in the contest. This was only because of the severe anti-government sentiment against the YSRC, he reasoned.

Naidu accused Jagan of betraying the people in the name of welfare programmes in the last three years as arbitrary guidelines were set only to reduce the number of beneficiaries. The number of Amma Vodi beneficiaries declined by over 52,000 in the State. The single woman pension was cut for lakhs of beneficiaries by increasing the eligibility age to 50 years, the TDP chief deplored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Amaravati construction Capital City YSRC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp