Balineni alleges defamation bid by ‘big’ YSRC leader with TDP support

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Fault lines in the ruling YSRC came out in the open once again with senior leader Balineni Srinvasa Reddy accusing his party colleagues of trying to defame him.The former minister said some of his party leaders have been colluding with the TDP in a bid to bring him and his family into disrepute.Srinivasa Reddy was dropped from the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet in April when the chief minister went for a major revamp. He was made the regional coordinator for Nellore, Prakasam and Bapatla districts.

“Some YSRC leaders are conspiring with the support of TDP to defame me and my family with false allegations and propaganda on issues not related to me. It is very unfortunate. Some of my own party leaders are under the influence of some TDP leaders like Damacharla Janardhan and Mantri Srinivasa Rao, and are making unnecessary comments, playing cheap tricks and conspiring to land me in trouble,’’ he alleged while speaking to the media on the sidelines of Ongole Assembly constituency YSRC plenary meeting held on Tuesday.

Without naming anyone, Srinivasa Reddy said a “big leader” was behind the ongoing episode to defame him. “I am well aware of those leaders and their cheap tricks. If I lose my patience, none of them will be spared. If they don’t stop this type of political games, gimmicks and false allegations, they will face consequences. Soon I will expose them before the public. If they prove me wrong I will resign my post and quit politics.”

He added that his name was being dragged into several incidents, including the one in the seizure of a huge amount of money in Chennai. Claiming that he had no role in those incidents, he said he would make public “the call list of those leaders who are in touch with the TDP leaders to hatch a conspiracy against me.’’ The former minister said he would soon take up the issue with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said he and Balineni were still on the same page and said some important leaders of the ruling party were getting involved in the affairs of other constituencies and fomenting trouble.

“Some ruling party leaders are interfering in my constituency affairs and making issues complicated. I will give them a strong reply. What is the role of the leaders from other constituencies in my area? I have already lodged a complaint with the party high command. They cannot harm me when people are with me,’ he added.