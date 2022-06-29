STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chiranjeevi invited to PM’s event in Bhimavaram on July 4 

The Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram and address a public meeting.

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has invited former  Union minister and actor Chiranjeevi to the public meeting at Bhimavaram on July 4, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting is being organised to mark the 125th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy extended the invitation to Chiranjeevi, who hails from Mogatluru in West Godavari district. 

Kishan Reddy, in his letter to Chiranjeevi, stated that the Centre has the opportunity to recognise the contribution of Alluri in uniting and training tribals of the Madras Presidency to fight colonial powers as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and urged him to attend the event.

The Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram and address a public meeting. Kishan Reddy invited Chiranjeevi to be part of Modi’s programme and also cooperate in making the various events scheduled in memory of Alluri for the next one year a grand success.

