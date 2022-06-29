STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Credit Aarogyasri aid into special accounts: Jagan

Directing the officials to strengthen Aarogyasri by making it transparent and free of irregularities, Jagan emphasised on reinforcing patient referral procedure under the scheme.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Instructing the officials to open special bank accounts for Aarogyasri beneficiaries and credit the amount provided under the scheme directly into the special accounts, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the sum will then be transferred to the account of the hospital where the beneficiary undergoes treatment. On Tuesday, Jagan held a review meeting with officials on the implementation of Aarogyasri and the status of works under Nadu-Nedu for the health and medical sector.

Urging the authorities to continue transfer of aid through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method, the CM said, “The authorities should take  the patients’ consent and clearly explain to them that they need not worry about compromising personal information that is provided for opening the bank accounts. Transparency and accountability comes with policies where the beneficiaries can avail medical services free of cost.” 

Directing the officials to strengthen Aarogyasri by making it transparent and free of irregularities, Jagan emphasised on reinforcing patient referral procedure under the scheme. He instructed the authorities to utilise village clinics as referral centers with continuous monitoring along with proper display of details. “A letter—explaining the benefits they have received—and a document, confirming the details of Arogya Asara, should be given to the beneficiaries after they have availed the scheme,” Jagan noted. 

Stating that Arogya Mitras need to be more proactive, the CM said, “Patients should be escorted from admission to discharge, and feedback should be taken from them on the services they received.” He called for action against those who demand money, besides what the government is spending for the treatment of the patient. 

Jagan also urged the authorities to bring more medical treatments under Aarogyasri and lay focus on providing free treatment, if the cost exceeds Rs 1,000. On 104, 108 and Thalli Bidda Express, the CM ordered authorities to ensure corruption-free ambulance services are provided to the people in need. He said contact numbers should be displayed on the vehicles, in case someone wants to lodge a complaint.
Directing the officials to appoint required staff at government hospitals by July 26, Jagan advised them to avail the services of retired physicians or seniors in the field. 

In response, officials informed him that so far 40,188 posts in the medical and health department have been filled, while recruitment for another 1,132 posts was underway. They said 176 new PHCs required 2,072 staff and the recruitment process would be taken up soon. Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajani, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and others were present.

