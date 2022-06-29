STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government withdrew Rs 800 crore from GPF: Staff unions

The government had assured the employees associations to credit PRC and DA arrears to the GPF accounts, but DA arrears given in the last six months were withdrawn.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association president K Rama Suryanarayana on Tuesday accused the State government of withdrawing Rs 800 crore from the GPF accounts belonging to 90,000 employees without their knowledge. Speaking to mediapersons, he said some employees who noticed the withdrawal of the sum from their GPF accounts, informed the matter to him. When he checked his own GPF account, he found that Rs 83,000 was withdrawn, Suryanarayana said.

Withdrawing money from the GPF accounts is not new to the government and in the past also it had withdrawn the amount and when the issue was raised, the amount was credited back. When they went to lodge a complaint with senior officials of the Finance Department, no was available, he said.

Describing withdrawal of the amount from their GPF accounts as illegal, he said they would lodge a complaint with the police in this regard. Speaking to TNIE, another employees union leader Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said he too checked his GPF account and found that some amount was withdrawn. “In the annual statement, I found that the amount was credited in March, but the same was withdrawn in the same month,” he said.

