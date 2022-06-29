Tabs with Byju’s content for government schools pupils in September

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure the Byju’s content is uploaded to tabs, which are to be distributed to class 8th students of government schools in the State in September.

Holding a review meeting on the progress of Nadu-Nedu works in schools and digital learning at his camp office on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said emphasis should be laid on quality and durability of tablets while tenders are being invited for their procurement as they should be useful for students up to completion of their class X.

He instructed the officials to prepare an action plan by July 15 to set up digital boards and TVs in classrooms. He opined that they will help students understand Mathematics and science better, besides enhancing the efficiency of teachers.

The officials informed the CM that they are planning to set up interactive screens in some classrooms and TV screens in other classrooms as part of the initiative. Jagan also asked them to take steps to highlight the content on the screen and set it to enlarge, besides focusing on security of digital screens and panels.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan SPD Vetri Selvi were present.