Andhra Pradesh government creates 3,530 posts for five new medical colleges

VIJAYAWADA: The government has created 3,530 posts for five new medical colleges in the State. Chief Secretary M Ravi Chandra issued an order in this regard on Tuesday night. The State Cabinet had recently given its nod to create 3,530 posts for the five new medical colleges at the rate of 706 posts for each one. The government is setting up 16 new medical colleges at a total cost of Rs 7,850 crore.

The State Health Department has decided to start the new medical colleges in Nandyal, Machilipatnam, Eluru, Rajamahendravaram and Vizianagaram from the next academic year (2023-24). According to the National Medical Council (NMC) norms, 222 posts are allotted to each medical college and 484 posts to the affiliated teaching hospital.

However, the government has initiated measures to fill more than 40,000 posts in government hospitals. The government is also spending Rs 146 crore on construction of a pre-engineered building in one lakh square feet.