Five women farm workers charred to death in Andhra Pradesh

Nearly 12 people from Guddampalli  were proceeding to work in agriculture fields in nearby villages when a high tension wire snapped and fell on the auto in which they were travelling.

Published: 30th June 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

At least five farm hands, all women, were charred to death when the auto in which they were travelling caught fire after high tension wires fell on it, in Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning. 

According to information reaching here, nearly 12 people from Guddampalli in Tadimarri mandal were proceeding in an autorickshaw to work in agriculture fields in nearby villages when a high tension wire snapped and fell on it. The vehicle went up in flames leaving five women charred to death while others managed to jump out of the vehicle. 

Two suffered severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and BJP leader S Vishnuvardhan Reddy expressed shock over the incident. 

Energy minister P Ramachandra Reddy said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. He said the government would extend an exgratia of '10 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

Comments

