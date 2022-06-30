It’s a technical glitch in adjustement of DA arrears to GPF accounts: Finance department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Finance Department has clarified that the State government is taking measures to rectify the technical glitch with regard to the adjustment of DA arrears to the GPF accounts of employees. In a rejoinder issued to the media on Wednesday, the Finance Department officials said the DTA had reported that the DA arrears bills with components of adjustment to GPF and payment in cash were sent to payment application for clearance after approval by the DTA as per the procedure.

The DTA informed that even though the bills were not cleared in the payment application, the DA arrears amounts were erroneously credited to the GPF accounts of employees due to a technical glitch. The DTA said as per the treasury rules, all the bills which remain pending as on March 31, should be cancelled by the respective treasury officer.

Due to the cancellation of unpaid DA arrears bills, the adjustment amounts which were erroneously credited to the GPF accounts of employees were also reversed by the system software. They clarified that barring the above transactions, no other auto debts took place from the GPF accounts of any employees.

Meanwhile, leaders of AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati met the higher officials of the Finance Department in the Secretariat on Wednesday and discussed crediting and debiting money from the GPF accounts of employees.

AP JAC president Bandi Srinivas and AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkteswarlu said the officials informed them that there was no fault with the government in crediting DA arrears to some employees and debiting the money from their accounts.