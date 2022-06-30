RVR&JC students excel in certificate courses 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: NPTEL IIT-Madras rated RVR&JC Engineering College with AAA grade as the latter secured top rank statewide and sixth rank nationwide in the rankings for various certificate courses it offered to students, announced college chairman Dr. Rayapati Srinivas in a statement.

He said students of the RVR&JC college participated and excelled in various certificate courses offered by NPTEL IIT-Madras. He also said that college coordinator Dr. MVP Chandra Sekhara Rao received AAA grade certificate on behalf of the college at SPOC felicitation function held at IIT Madras on June 25.