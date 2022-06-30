STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RVR&JC students excel in certificate courses 

He said students of the RVR&JC college participated and excelled in various certificate courses offered by NPTEL IIT-Madras.

Published: 30th June 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

RVR and JC College of Engineering. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: NPTEL IIT-Madras rated RVR&JC Engineering College with AAA grade as the latter secured top rank statewide and sixth rank nationwide in the rankings for various certificate courses it offered to students, announced college chairman Dr. Rayapati Srinivas in a statement. 

He said students of the RVR&JC college participated and excelled in various certificate courses offered by NPTEL IIT-Madras. He also said that college coordinator Dr. MVP Chandra Sekhara Rao received AAA grade certificate on behalf of the college at SPOC felicitation function held at IIT Madras on June 25. 

