Andhra Pradesh assembly budget session to begin on March 7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will commence from March 7. The session will begin with the Governor’s address to both the Houses of the Legislature. On March 8, the Assembly will pass a condolence motion and pay tributes to Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died of cardiac arrest recently.

It is expected that Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath will present the budget in the AP Legislative Assembly on March 11.On Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Minister held discussions with the Governor for about half an hour on various issues concerning the State.The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about the Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature scheduled to commence from March 7 and invited him to address the joint session of the Legislature on the first day.

He also briefed the Governor about the gazette notification issued by the State government on the formation of new districts on the basis of one district for each Parliamentary constituency and two districts covering the agency areas, to be functional from Ugadi festival onwards.

It may be mentioned here that the government came up with Ordinances instead of conducting the Budget Session before the commencement of financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 as the spread of Covid was rampant at that time. But as there is a sharp decline in the number of Covid infections, the State government has decided to conduct the session to pass the budget for 2022-23.

MLC poll on March 24

The Election Commission on Monday issued notification to conduct by-election to the AP Legislative Council for filling one casual vacancy under MLAs’ quota. The vacancy was caused following the death of Mohammed Karinunnnisa. March 14 is the last date for filing nominations. The polling will be held on March 24.