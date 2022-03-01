New Covid infections come down below 100, only 5 cases in Northern Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three of the 13 districts of the State did not report a single new Covid infection resulting in a sharp decline of fresh cases from 136 on Sunday to 71 on Monday. These 71 new infections emerged from the nearly 8,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Monday 9 am as against the 15,000-odd samples tested in the previous 24 hours span.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported the highest of 22 new infections followed by 16 in Guntur. The remaining 11 districts reported new infections in single digits with the lowest of two in Chittoor. Barring Kadapa, all the districts logged less number of infections than Sunday.

The four Rayalaseema districts reported 13 new infections. From the three north coastal districts, Visakhapatnam (5) is the only district that reported new infections while Srikakulam and Vizianagaram did not report a single case.

A total of 595 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to above 23 lakh and bringing down the caseload to less than 2,400. All the 13 districts in the State now have less than 1,000 caseload with the highest of 914 in East Godavari while the remaining 12 districts have less than 500 active cases. Six districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest of 14 in Srikakulam. The lone fatality was reported from Krishna district, taking the overall deaths to 14,727.

