Vijayasai Reddy appointed incharge of YSRC affiliated organisations

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSRC leader V Vijayasai Reddy has been appointed as the incharge of all the party-affiliated wings. YSRC national president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy issued orders to this effect on Monday.

Vijayasai Reddy, the national general secretary of the party, is the YSRC Parliamentary Party leader. While he leads the party in the Rajya Sabha, Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy is the party’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha. The MP is also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce.

Vijayasai Reddy, in a tweet, thanked Jagan Mohan Reddy for reposing faith in him and said he would work to strengthen the party.