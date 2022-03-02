All Jagananna colonies to get power connection in a few days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The energy department is making every effort to provide power connectivity to all Jagananna housing colonies across the state. As per the latest statistics released by the department, out of the targeted 5,777 colonies, power connections were provided to 5,398 colonies and the balance of 379 connections are expected to be completed in a few days.

The state power utilities will be spending an estimated Rs 7,080 crore on the electrification of YSR Jagananna Colonies being developed under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme. The utilities are providing both overhead and underground power infrastructure for all the 28.3 lakh houses.

Layouts with less than 550 plots are considered for overhead electrification and layouts with plots more than 550 plots are considered for underground electrification. The average cost of overhead electrification per house is Rs 98,521 and Rs 1,32,284 per house for underground electrification.

According to energy department sources, out of the 5,398 colonies for which connection has been provided so far, Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) has provided 2,330 power connections, Central Power Distribution Company Limited (CPDCL) has provided 1,594 connections, and the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDC) has provided 1,471 connections.

Discoms are confident of reaching the targets given to them in providing power connectivity to all Jagananna housing colonies. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has special interest in these housing colonies, which he wants to ensure to be self-sufficient with all basic infrastructure like power, drinking water, drainage and road connectivity and not inferior to any urban housing colony of a big city.

Number crunching

5,777 targeted colonies

5,398 colonies get power

379 to get power

Rs 7,080 crore Money being spent by state power utilities for the electrification of YSR Jagananna Colonies

Discoms

EPDCL: 2,330 power connections

CPDCL: 1,594 connections

SPDC: 1,471 connections given