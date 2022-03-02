STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid caseload comes down to 2,000; six districts report less than 10 cases

A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported almost double the number of fresh Covid infections on Tuesday than a day earlier. Against 71 cases out of 8,000 sample tests conducted on Monday, the State tested over 11,000 samples in the 24 hours ending Tuesday at 9 am, which returned a total of 141 positives.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Krishna reported the highest of 41 new infections followed by 23 in West Godavari. While there was zero surge in Kurnool, six other districts logged less than 10 fresh cases each. The four Rayalaseema districts logged 29 new infections while the three north coastal Andhra districts accounted for 10 new infections.

Meanwhile, another 450 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 23 lakh. The State now has a little over 2,000 active cases. The highest of 791 caseload was in East Godavari, while the figures in the remaining districts are below 300 each. The lowest of 14 active cases are in Srikakulam and Kurnool districts each. Two more fatalities took the overall infections to 14,729. One death each was reported from Guntur and Krishna districts in the 24 hours that ended at 9 am Tuesday.

