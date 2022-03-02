STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam family waiting for days to hear from their son in Ukraine

Chaitanya said his brother told him that he will call after crossing the border since there will be no signal.

Published: 02nd March 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

A group of Indian students of Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv, walk towards the Ukraine-Poland border for evacuation. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service
Narendra Bhoopal Kandregula
pictured with his fellow students
while trying to reach Poland
border | express

VISAKHAPATNAM: A first-year MBBS student at Pirgov Memorial Medical University, Narendra Kumar Bhupal Kandregula, who hails from Munagapaka in Visakhapatnam, was yet to contact his family after he reached the Poland border on Sunday night. He used all modes of transport, including train, cab, and by walk, to reach the Poland border from Kyiv. His last call was to his brother K Chaitanya when he was 30 km from the border. Chaitanya said his brother told him that he will call after crossing the border since there will be no signal. They expected a call from him Tuesday morning.

