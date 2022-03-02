Visakhapatnam family waiting for days to hear from their son in Ukraine

VISAKHAPATNAM: A first-year MBBS student at Pirgov Memorial Medical University, Narendra Kumar Bhupal Kandregula, who hails from Munagapaka in Visakhapatnam, was yet to contact his family after he reached the Poland border on Sunday night. He used all modes of transport, including train, cab, and by walk, to reach the Poland border from Kyiv. His last call was to his brother K Chaitanya when he was 30 km from the border. Chaitanya said his brother told him that he will call after crossing the border since there will be no signal. They expected a call from him Tuesday morning.
