Andhra governmet forms organic products certification wing

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The establishment of the Andhra Pradesh State Organic Products Certification Authority Wing in the state is being seen as another step towards encouraging organic cultivation and providing a stable market for organic farmers. In the absence of government organic certification agencies in the state, groups of farmers cultivating organic crops, those involved in the processing of organic products, traders and customers were facing hardships. The need for establishing an Organic Product Certification Agency and laboratory to test the seeds and final products became paramount because of the prohibitive cost of getting certification for organic products from private laboratories.

“Certification is important for any organic product to convey its genuineness. It allows people to purchase the product knowing whether is organic or not. Certification becomes paramount in the wake of several firms promoting and claiming their products as organic, but there is no certification to ascertain their claims. When people are ready to spend more money to get a genuine organic product, there is a need to ensure that they get genuine products. In this regard, certification is a must,” Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy told TNIE.

Under the given circumstances, the director of Andhra Pradesh State Seed Certification Authority (APSSCA) had written a letter to the government urging it to consider the proposal for the establishment of the AP State Organic Products Certification Authority (APSOPCA) under the control of the APSSCA chairperson and have it registered as a separate wing. He further sought Rs 1.55 crore for a period of one year as financial assistance (grant-in-aid) to the APSSCA to start the new wing. He also demanded that the grant-in-aid be continued until the self-sustenance of APSOPCA. The state government issued orders last week for establishing the APSOPCA and sanctioned Rs 1.55 crore as sought.

Nagi Reddy said that it is important for any organisation to have the manpower to run the show, hence APSSCA establishing APSOPCA is a good sign, given the fact it has the required wherewithal to run the organisation, labs to test and certify and conduct field-level inspections.

