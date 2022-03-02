Tirupati’s Sakhi centre seeks a lifeline

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The One-stop Centre (Sakhi/Disha), intended to support women affected by violence in private and public spaces, is yet to come up in the temple town though it was sanctioned for Tirupati Urban Police District two years ago.

Initially, the Sakhi centre was planned at the maternity hospital and three rooms were allotted for it in 2020. Following the Covid-19 outbreak, the hospital authorities started using the three rooms to treat Covid patients. Even after the pandemic had subsided, the Sakhi centre has not come up at the maternity hospital due to a shortage of funds.

“Proposals worth Rs 54 lakh have been submitted to the government for setting up of the Sakhi centre. The construction of the centre will be taken up once the funds are released,” police sources said. Due to the delay in setting up of the Sakhi centre, the construction cost has escalated and the proposals need to be revised, they added. It may be recalled that after the 2021 Nirbhaya incident, the government had established Sakhi centres to help survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

The Andhra Pradesh government named the centres as Disha centres after the 2019 Disha incident in the neighbouring Telangana. Disha centres are meant to provide psychosocial support, temporary shelter, legal and medical aid to survivors of sexual abuse.

Disha centre could help couples bury differences

Ego clashes are forcing many couples to seek separation. Provision for counselling through the Disha centre will help resolve domestic disputes between couples and enable them lead a harmonious married life.