Nellore youth thanks collector after returning home from Ukraine

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A Sri Chaitanya Teja, a student who returned from Ukraine on Monday met Nellore district Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu on Tuesday and thanked him for ensuring that he comes back home. Chaitanya Teja hails from Pellakur.

He was studying medicine at Vinnytsia Medical University in Ukraine. His father, A Ravindra Babu, thanked the Indian Embassy, Central and State Governments as well as Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu Meanwhile, other students from Nellore and Chittoor districts, who are studying in Ukraine, are expected to reach home within two days.