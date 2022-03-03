Efforts stepped up to construct 157 digital libraries across Ongole division in Andhra 

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district authorities have stepped up effort for establishing all 157 ‘YSR Digital Libraries’ across the district as early as possible. The government had sanctioned `16 lakh for the construction of each two-floor library building in around 163 sq.ft area comprising a hall, data storage centre for competitive exams, newspaper and magazine study rooms, three desktops, UPS, bar code scanner, printer, laser printer, anti-virus software, etc.

The government has sanctioned a total of 157 digital libraries under three revenue division limits for the first phase. Of the total, the government has allotted 114 libraries to Ongole division, 24 to Kandukur and 19 to Markapur division.The State government has taken this initiation to encourage self-preparation for civils, groups and all other competitive exams among the youngsters living in the rural areas.

“Construction works have been assigned to the Panchayat Raj department. We are going to ensure that construction of all the buildings is completed and handed over to the authorities concerned within the stipulated time,” an officer from the Panchayat Raj-engineering wing told TNIE on condition of anonymity. The district administration has already identified lands for the construction of buildings at some places in Markapur and Kandukur division limits.