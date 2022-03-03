STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Efforts stepped up to construct 157 digital libraries across Ongole division in Andhra 

The government has sanctioned a total of 157 digital libraries under three revenue division limits for the first phase. Of the total, the government has allotted 114 libraries to Ongole division.

Published: 03rd March 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A model of YSR Digital Library

A model of YSR Digital Library

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district authorities have stepped up effort for establishing all 157 ‘YSR Digital Libraries’ across the district as early as possible. The government had sanctioned `16 lakh for the construction of each two-floor library building in around 163 sq.ft area comprising a hall, data storage centre for competitive exams, newspaper and magazine study rooms, three desktops, UPS, bar code scanner, printer, laser printer, anti-virus software, etc. 

The government has sanctioned a total of 157 digital libraries under three revenue division limits for the first phase. Of the total, the government has allotted 114 libraries to Ongole division, 24 to Kandukur and 19 to Markapur division.The State government has taken this initiation to encourage self-preparation for civils, groups and all other competitive exams among the youngsters living in the rural areas.

“Construction works have been assigned to the Panchayat Raj department. We are going to ensure that construction of all the buildings is completed and handed over to the authorities concerned within the stipulated time,” an officer from the Panchayat Raj-engineering wing told TNIE on condition of anonymity. The district administration has already identified lands for the construction of buildings at some places in Markapur and Kandukur division limits.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Digital Libraries Data storage centre Revenue Ongole
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp