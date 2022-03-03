Hostile Ukrainians made pupils stand for 18 hours during train journey, recounts Telugu student

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Indian students who left Kyiv as per the advice of the Indian embassy, are facing severe problems in their journey to the western parts of war-hit Ukraine. Sai Kamalesh, a student of Kyiv National Economic University, who hails from Vijayawada, left the city on Tuesday, along with another Telugu student. “We wanted to leave the city at the earliest. But it took about three hours for us to get a cab from our apartment to the railway station,” he told TNIE.

That was just the beginning as the worst was yet to come for them. “We tried to board a train to Lviv but were pushed out twice along with our luggage. We had to wait for six hours in the railway station to catch another train,” he said. Adding to their woes, the duo did not have sufficient food and water and they faced hostility of locals. “We were not allowed to sit and had to stand for 18 hours of the entire train journey,’’ he said.

Alleging that they got no help from the Indian embassy, the two students said they made several calls to the helpline number in the past five days to get information of their evacuation from the war-hit country, but not even a single call was received. Kamalesh and his friend took a train from Lviv to Uzhhorod and another train to reach Chop.

‘Bomb blast occurred very near to station’, “A bomb blast occurred just a few meters away from the railway station. Those were the most horrifying moments of my life,” Sai Kamalesh said.