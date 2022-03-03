STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hostile Ukrainians made pupils stand for 18 hours during train journey, recounts Telugu student

Indian students who left Kyiv as per the advice of the Indian embassy, are facing severe problems in their journey to the western parts of war-hit Ukraine.

Published: 03rd March 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Indian students at Ukraine-Romania border (Photo | Twitter/@NaseelVoici)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Indian students who left Kyiv as per the advice of the Indian embassy, are facing severe problems in their journey to the western parts of war-hit Ukraine. Sai Kamalesh, a student of Kyiv National Economic University, who hails from Vijayawada, left the city on Tuesday, along with another Telugu student. “We wanted to leave the city at the earliest. But it took about three hours for us to get a cab from our apartment to the railway station,” he told TNIE. 

That was just the beginning as the worst was yet to come for them. “We tried to board a train to Lviv but were pushed out twice along with our luggage. We had to wait for six hours in the railway station to catch another train,” he said. Adding to their woes, the duo did not have sufficient food and water and they faced hostility of locals. “We were not allowed to sit and had to stand for 18 hours of the entire train journey,’’ he said. 

Alleging that they got no help from the Indian embassy, the two students said they made several calls to the helpline number in the past five days to get information of their evacuation from the war-hit country, but not even a single call was received. Kamalesh and his friend took a train from Lviv to Uzhhorod and another train to reach Chop. 

‘Bomb blast occurred very near to station’, “A bomb blast occurred just a few meters away from the railway station. Those were the most horrifying moments of my life,” Sai Kamalesh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Indian embassy Students War Russia
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp