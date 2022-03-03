STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents Association requests CM Jagan Mohan to evacuate students from Belarus as well

As the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine’s borders is underway, the parents fear that the Russian aggression may not limit to Ukraine.

Published: 03rd March 2022 08:47 AM

A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With Russian forces escalating attacks on more urban areas in Ukraine, parents of youngsters studying in neighbouring Belarus, have raised concerns over the safety of their wards. As the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine’s borders is underway, the parents fear that the Russian aggression may not limit to Ukraine.

In a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Parents’ Association of Indian Students in Belarus (PAISB) has requested the former to recommend swift action by concerned authorities to arrange for the immediate evacuation of Indian students, many of whom are Telugu, in Belarus. 

