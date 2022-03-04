STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

3 Andhra evacuees from Ukraine reach home

Recalling her days in crisis-hit Ukraine, Harathi said despite the arrangements she faced water and food shortages as she shared a roof with several hundred students.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Ramyasri from Guntur, Harathi from Vijayawada and Ajay from Nuzvid after reaching Vijayawada international airport on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After spending many distressing days in transit, three youngsters from Andhra Pradesh who were studying to be doctors in war-torn Ukraine reached Vijayawada on Thursday. After their evacuation from the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, the three — P Harathi from Vijayawada, Ramyasri from Guntur and Ajay from Nuzvid—arrived at the Vijayawada airport from Delhi, at 11.55 am on an IndiGo flight.

Harathi, a fourth-year MBBS student at Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, said: “After I heard explosions near the hostel, I was taken to a bunker, which was already occupied by hundreds of students.” 
After spending four days in the bunker, she, along with other Indian students, left Kyiv for Lviv on a train on February 28. She hired a cab to Chop and proceeded towards the Hungarian border via Zahoni and Budapest.

She was supposed to leave Kyiv on February 24, but couldn’t as the airspace was closed after the international airport there was attacked by Russian forces. As she was already on her way to the airport, Harathi was taken to the Bogomolets hostel bunker.“Fortunately, the Embassy officials and locals there arranged food and other refreshments for my group when I was leaving Kyiv. On March 1, I boarded the repatriation flight to New Delhi and reached there on Wednesday evening,” Harathi said and appealed to the State government to ensure that all Telugu students be brought home at the earliest. 

“The Indian Embassy staff and the authorities had made arrangements for our transportation and others. The university too helped in our escape.” Recalling her days in crisis-hit Ukraine, Harathi said despite the arrangements she faced water and food shortages as she shared a roof with several hundred students.

26 Kadapa students to land in State soon
Kadapa officials on Thursday said 26 students, who hail from the district, are expected to return home soon. Out of 35 students from Kadapa district who were pursuing MBBS in Ukraine universities, nine had already been brought back home

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine MBBS student evacuation
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp