CM Jagan, Union Min Sekhawat to tour Polavaram project site today

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will visit Polavaram project and resettlement colonies on Friday.The Union Minister arrived in Vijayawada on Thursday evening. The Chief Minister hosted a dinner in his honour.

As part of the tour, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister will drop by at Indukuru Colony in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district, followed by Taduvai Colony in West Godavari district and interact with the displaced. Later, they will visit the Polavaram dam to oversee the progress of the works. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister and Union Minister’s visit.

East Godavari Collector C Hari Kiran and SP M Ravindranath Babu inspected the colony and reviewed the security arrangements. A large number of police forces have been deployed in Devipatnam mandal. It may be recalled that the tribal people in Rampachodavaram have launched an agitation against the merger of the area with the proposed Paderu district. Police forces have been posted in all strategic areas to prevent the agitators from reaching the R and R colony.

At the Polavaram project site, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister will visit the coffer dam, Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam and radial crest gates. They will also review the Polavaram project developmental works with the officials. Speaking to mediapersons at Jangareddygudem, Minister for Housing Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju said the main purpose of tour is to allay fears of the displaced regarding the R&R package.