STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Survived 4 hrs of harrowing walk’

Braving bone-chilling cold & hunger, Anisha, friend Ajantha reached Ukraine border on foot 

Published: 04th March 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Yennam Anisha, Lakshmi Samarasimha

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Yennam Anisha and her friend Ajantha walked for four hours and covered 10 kilometres in a day, to reach the Ukrainian-Romanian border. Starving throughout the way and without sufficient water, the two friends also battled bone-chilling cold on the border and hostile locals. Now glad to be talking from the comfort of her home in Banaganapalle of Kurnool district, Anisha on Thursday recollected the horrifying four hours she wished she never had to witness.   

Both Anisha and Ajantha are MBBS students at Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi. Though the mentioned Ukrainian city was not that impacted by the ongoing war, the two, both of whom hail from Kurnool, panicked and decided to leave their hostel at once.“Ajantha and I walked to the border because there was no other mode of transport available. Hours later, we reached the Romanian border, from where the Indian Embassy officials looked after us,” Anisha said. “We had run out of food and water, and none of the residents chipped in to help us.” 

From Romania, the duo was brought to Delhi along with a dozen other Indian students on an ‘Operation Ganga’ flight, and then to Hyderabad also via air. So far, 10 students from Kurnool who were studying in Ukraine, have come back home, while others were said to be in transit. Similarly, Laksmi Samarasimha Reddy from P Chintakunta in Allagadda mandal, walked for days and covered a distance of 30 km in total. A student of Kharkiv National Medical College, he also fought the harshest of conditions before he could reach the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. 

While speaking to TNIE, Venkata Nagi Reddy said his son, Laksmi, boarded a rescue flight from Hungary, and had reached Delhi already. “He may reach home Friday afternoon.” The parent said Naveen SG, the Karnataka student who was killed during shelling in Kharkiv, was studying at his son’s college. “My son was lucky enough to have started walking out of the city a day before the invasion of Ukraine. All that he had in the four days it took him to reach the border, was biscuits and eggs.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukrainian-Romanian border MBBS student
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp