STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Long wait for OP ticket at Kakinada GGH

As the GGH comes under the purview of Ayushman Bharat now, computer generated OP tickets need to be issued to outpatients.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

People in large numbers standing in queue to get OP tickets as there are not enough systems to issue tickets at GGH in Kakinada | Express.

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: Lack of adequate number of computers in the outpatient wing of the Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city has resulted in inordinate delay in issuance of OP tickets. As a result, patients visiting the district headquarters hospital from various parts of East Godavari and neighbouring West Godavari and Visakhapatnam are facing severe hardship.   

As the GGH comes under the purview of Ayushman Bharat now, computer generated OP tickets need to be issued to outpatients. On an average, 3,500 to 4,000 patients visit the GGH a day. Of them, about 250 need to be admitted as inpatients.The three computers in the outpatient wing are highly inadequate to meet the patient rush. Consequently, patients are forced to stand in queues for longer time. 

Data entry operators in the OP wing need to feed additional information such as Aadhaar card and contact phone numbers of patients, in addition to the name, age, gender, health problem and consultancy wing for computer generated OP tickets, consuming more time. If patients fail to get OP tickets within the stipulated time, they need to visit the GGH the next day, along with their attendants, incurring additional expenses. Hence, large crowds at the outpatient wing have become a common sight. 

When contacted by TNIE, Kakinada GGH Superintendent Dr Venkata Buddha said, “The entire process of issuing OP tickets at the hospital has been computerised under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. It will take sometime to streamline the system.”

Hosp to get  computers soon
“We are expecting to get more computers soon from the APMIDC. Once the system is streamlined, patients need not wait for long hours in queue to get OP tickets,”  said GGH chief Dr Buddha

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government General Hospital OP tickets patients
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp